New MercyOne helicopter receives blessing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne welcomed a new addition to the team.

The brand new helicopter and its crew received a blessing from the chaplain out on the pad at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Officials said the new aircraft improves the ability to transport critically-ill patients and is both larger and faster than their previous models.

“Just really fortunate to have this thing. It starts up really fast, it shoots down just as fast, so it was totally made for what we’re using it for,” said flight manager Nik Gonzales.

After the blessing, folks in attendance and watching on Facebook Live were able to take a look inside the aircraft.