New location among new changes coming to ArtSplash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — ArtSplash is coming back to Siouxland with some big changes.

The event used to be held in Riverside but will now be in the Sioux City Art Center. Director Todd Behrens said the new location should create a larger turnout for this year.

“One of the things we started hearing is because it’s sort of on one side of town, it might be inaccessible to many people who might otherwise want to come to the festival,” Behrens said, “So the art center is a more centralized location, so we’re hoping that will bring in more people.”

Along with the new location, free admission is also new to this year’s ArtSplash. Admission was $5 per person over the age of 12 in previous years.

The center is preparing for several different festivities. Live music, balloons and various booths of artists showcasing their latest works will all be part of this year’s ArtSplash. The Gilchrist Learning Center will host arts and crafts for kids.