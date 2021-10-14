New Little League turf field to be added to Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Miracle League Baseball fields at Riverside Park are getting a new addition, along with other park improvements.

Work is underway to add a second turf Baseball field, a Bocce Ball court, and a wheelchair accessible swing to the park. Turf for the 200 ft. baseball field is expected to be fully installed by next week. Fencing and signage is expected to be in place by next spring when the project is scheduled for completion.

The project cost roughly $650,000 to complete and is being funded by private donors and a title sponsor from Scheels.

“I think a lot of teams from the north are going to come down and go, ‘Oh, we can stop in Sioux City and play here.’ So we’re super excited about that. We’re in negotiations with a local high school team, that this becomes their home softball field as well. And then obviously with the Little League and SYA Softball here in the park. It’s going to get used and that’s what it’s built for,” said Miracle League Board Member Kevin Negaard.

Night baseball and softball is also possible with the installation of overhead lights.

“It’s pretty special, you know. I think this is a very special area of the country. And again, everything that we’ve done, the community has supported. Everything out here in the Miracle League is built for our Miracle League athletes, but we also keep in mind the community as well. And I think by the community use, we’ve obviously been able to accomplish that goal as well. But for our people to have this complex, where their the number one priority of the complex, there’s no greater feeling. But then to be able to share it with our community is pretty special as well,” said Negaard.