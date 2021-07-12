New Little Free Library installed at Latham Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Good new for local readers. A new Little Free Library has been installed in Sioux City.

The Mayor’s Youth Commission, Siouxland CARES and the Carpenters Union Local 948 have partnered once again to put up another Little Free Library.

The new library is located at the northwest entrance to Latham Park. It was built by the Union and was stocked by Mayor’s Youth Commission.

The commission now maintains 11 of these around the city. These locations include: Latham Park, LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, Mercy Medical Center, Sioux City Journal, Book People, Jitters, Sioux City Community School District, Sioux City Art Center, Bush Cleaners, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, and the Sioux City Police Department.

