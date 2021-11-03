New Le Mars sign almost complete

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A year-long process to create a new welcome sign in Le Mars is almost complete. The sign is funded by Wells Enterprise and stands at 20 feet tall and 80 feet wide. It weighs 21,000 pounds of steel

The project began in 2020 with getting a design approved by a structural engineer. Then a local fabricator shaped the steel into parts for the sign.

Mark Catton is the project integration manager. He says he hopes the massive structure has an even bigger impact.

“It’s very unusual that we get to do something like this for our town,” Catton said. “So it’s really neat to have our friends and family and this is quite a boost for the whole community.”

Robin Grosenheider is the owner of HoTopp Jewelry and Gifts. Although some roads have been blocked off while the sign is built, she said it’s not hurting her business.

“It’s such a short time and our customers have still made it down the sidewalk, so it’s been perfect,” Grosenheider said.

Jill Mescher owns Sugar and Spice. She said the sign is going to be a big attraction for the city.

“It’s one of those signs where you drive by on the highway and you’re like ‘Whoa, look at that sign’ and I’m so happy that it’s right in front of our store too,” Mescher said.

She said the sign will not overshadow the local stores.

“They’re going to look at the sign and then they’re going to look down at all the little shops and they’re going to want to shop,” Mescher said.

The sign will be done by the end of the week when local groups install lights and a holiday banner.