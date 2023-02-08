SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to work in one location. However, the Iowa Legislature is suggesting a bill that relaxes where hair stylists can work.

Senate File 21 would allow professionals to make “house calls”, allowing hair stylists to practice from anywhere outside of their brick-and-mortar space.

“I think it’s a great idea for people who are about to have their wedding day. You know, with a population that’s aging there’s a lot of people who want to get their hair done, but they’re not able to get to a salon. I think it would just allow cosmetologists and barbers to better serve their customers,” said Andrew Oswald, president of the Iowa School of Beauty.

Ana Pierce, owner of Ana’s East End Hair Studio, has been a hair stylist for roughly 30 years. During her time, she has gained plenty of customers. Pierce said she sees this bill being beneficial more towards newer hair stylists.

“For the younger generation is okay for them to do that, so they can build of their clientele. But for somebody that has 15 or many years of experience doing hair, I don’t think, it’s too much,” said Pierce.

While making “house calls” can be very beneficial for cosmetologists and hair stylists, it also comes with its own challenges.

“It’s hard to travel as a hairstylist, because you have to bring everything and the light. I mean you have to have a nice space, you have to have the outlets, where are you going to plug your curling iron, where are you gonna be having your customers seating,” said Pierce.

This is the bill’s second time in the Iowa Legislature. Andrew Oswald, the president of the Iowa School of Beauty said he believes this should’ve been put into law years ago.

“I think it’s something that’s probably long overdue. I mean, if we’re being realistic, people are going to weddings right now to do the brides hair and to do the bridesmaids hair and makeup at weddings anyways. I think it just gets the law and code in line of what it should be,” said Oswald.

The measure has passed out of committee, but now awaits full debate on the Senate floor.