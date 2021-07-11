New Iowa law about fluoridation began this month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A new law that went into effect on July 1 specifies when water providers must report a loss in fluoride.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Health (IDPH), a new law states public water suppliers must tell consumers at least 90 days before discontinuing the use of fluoride. The IDPH also must be notified.

The law can be seen on this website.

Officials state that fluoride helps prevent tooth decay, save dental treatment costs, reduce cavities, and help prevent cavities.

“This law will allow for consumers’ awareness of the status of fluoridation in their water supply to ensure they are receiving the needed amount of fluoride to prevent cavities. We continue to support community water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and equitable way to achieve optimal oral health of a population,” Dental Director of Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems Dr. Bob Russell.

The CDC has a website where you can see your area’s fluoride reports.