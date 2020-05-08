New interim mayor appointed in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KCAU) – North Sioux City City Council has officially accepted the resignation of former mayor Randy Fredericksen. Fredericksen resigned from his position last Tuesday after the council voted 5 to 3 to reopen businesses under limited conditions.

On a unanimous vote, councilman Rodd Slater was tabbed as interim North Sioux City mayor.

Council members did not comment on allegations of misconduct raised by the former mayor. However, KCAU 9 News is told members will address those concerns in as timely a manner as possible.

“Rest assured, we will also be very transparent and open when reviewing the more specific allegations made recently (by former Mayor Fredericksen). We have and will continue to take all actions necessary to ensure the City operates in a professional manner and addresses any needs of the residents and businesses,” councilman Dan Banks said.