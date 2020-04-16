New I-29 sign truss points to Hamilton Boulevard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Traffic on Interstate 29 in Sioux City slowed Wednesday night so Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) workers could continue work on the interstate reconstruction project.
A sign truss overhead the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 just north of Hamilton Boulevard was lifted into place around 9 p.m.
The work required temporarily shut down southbound traffic in 20-minute increments.
It only took workers about an hour to complete the work.
The new signage will be used to direct travelers to Hamilton Boulevard.
