New I-29 sign truss points to Hamilton Boulevard

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Traffic on Interstate 29 in Sioux City slowed Wednesday night so Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) workers could continue work on the interstate reconstruction project.

A sign truss overhead the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 just north of Hamilton Boulevard was lifted into place around 9 p.m.

The work required temporarily shut down southbound traffic in 20-minute increments.

It only took workers about an hour to complete the work.

The new signage will be used to direct travelers to Hamilton Boulevard.

