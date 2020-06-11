New housing development on Sunnybrook Dr. underway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite COVID-19 developers in the construction business have had a busy few months. New housing and apartment projects are continuing to pop up around Sioux City.

“It’s great to see a large new housing development coming into that area its really the last piece of large ground in that area and we’re really excited about that development,” said Marty Dougherty with the Sioux City Economic Development Department.

The project is known as District 42 Apartments, and according to the developer, will provide affordable new housing for people coming to live and work in Sioux City.

“We applied and were given a $1 million workforce housing disaster recovery tax credit. The good news about that is anything we can do to lower our capital costs go directly to lowering rent,” Eagle Construction President Steve Boote said.

Boote said his team has studied the market demand and looked at existing properties to narrow in on exactly what the housing needs in the area are.

“There are 186 apartment units in the two-building. There’s a community building, swimming pool, and then there are twenty-seven townhome buildings in three separate buildings. We have 9-foot ceilings. It’s a big hit, upgraded appliances, washer, dryer, front-loads in all the units,” said Boote.

Dougherty says he hopes the momentum continues throughout the area as more people come to Sioux City.

“We are seeing a lot of new housing construction and permits. it’s actually up from last year. we think it’s a great thing we need housing of all different ranges,” said Dougherty.

“We’re just really excited to be in Sioux City. I really thought about this for many, many years, and it’s finally here,” said Boote.

Boote said phase one of the project, which includes the apartments, is expected to be done in the next year. Condominiums will be added in phase 2. Pre-leasing will begin in the next three months.