SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — A new housing development is being planned for veterans in Siouxland.

An organization called Veterans Victory Housing & Small Business Centers is partnering with a local construction company to create 300 apartments across 20 acres in South Sioux City. The $77 million project will also include financial education and small business training for veterans.

Kim Kuhle is the organization’s founder. She said Siouxland is a great fit for this patriotic project.

“We’re very excited,” she said. “The city government is very supportive and we will be able to put our shovel in the ground much more quickly than other communities.”

She said a groundbreaking is expected in February of 2023 and two apartment buildings should be finished by the end of 2023. Veterans interested in applying to be on the waiting list for the housing can do so by clicking here.