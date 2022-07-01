HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) — A small Siouxland town is taking steps to help make sure they’re able to handle future floods.

Back in 2019, Hornick, Iowa was underwater but now the community can rest easy with their new berm.

The berm will surround the town and raise the flood level by three feet, hopefully keeping future flooding out of the community.

The Mayor of Hornick said if the community wasn’t interested in it, he wasn’t interested in it.

“Before we started this process, we had multiple town hall meetings and I asked multiple times if the community wanted it because if the community wasn’t gonna support it, I wasn’t gonna put the effort that I had put into obtaining the funding for it,” said Scott Mitchell.

Officials hope to have the berm completed by this fall.