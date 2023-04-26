SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Railroad Museum is preparing for the summer season with a new exhibit “Holocaust rails… Desperate passage.”

On Wednesday, city leaders gathered to commemorate May 3 as the opening date for the museum’s new Holocaust exhibit.

The Tolerance Week organization has been working on the exhibit for the past two years and it features a replica railcar that was used to transport people to concentration camps.

A holocaust survivor was at the ceremony and understands how important it is to teach the next generation about the world’s darkest chapters.

“I try to tell my kids and you know what they say ‘oh Dad that’s passed’. For me it never passed. I didn’t know they had all my pictures in here, I didn’t know where they get it,” said Holocaust Survivor Ted Orzechowski

Former Iowa Governor Terry Brandstad was also on hand for the event