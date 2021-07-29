New Habitat for Humanity home breaks ground in Hawarden

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — A special groundbreaking ceremony was held in Hawarden Thursday.

The groundbreaking was to celebrate the first Siouxland Habitat for Humanity home to be built in the town. The house is located on Central Avenue and will be for the Sabin family. It is second home currently being built in Sioux County.

Heather Sabin, a single mom of three kids, reacted to what the house means to not only her, but the the City of Hawarden.

“Everyone goes out of their way, people help out people, so it’s even better. It’s like just growing together and everyone wants to see everyone go forward in life and succeed, and I hope that this house can bring this to the community,” Sabin said.

The land will be excavated starting in mid-August and is expected to be complete by March of 2022.