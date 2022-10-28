EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) — It took a year, but after some hard work a Nebraska city in the Siouxland area is no longer a food desert.

On Oct. 29, Emerson Post 60 Market, a cooperative project of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and citizens in Emerson, opened its door after months of hard work.

“Post 60 market is an excellent example of a community working together to meet a critical need in the community,” said Charlotte Narjes.

A food desert is a community in which there are no grocery stores for at least 10 miles. The community became one in 2018 when the town’s only grocery store closed. The closure of the grocery store caused residents to drive sometimes 20 miles or more just to get food.

The first meeting for the project was held on Sept. 26, 2021. A month later on Oct. 29, demolition started on the Legion Post 60 building, where the grocery store is now being hosted.

The store opened at the end of August, but the official grand opening will be on Oct. 29. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon, but the celebration will be all day long.

Officially, the celebration starts at 7:00 a.m. and will include door prizes, drawings, vendor tastings and in-store specials. Pulled pork sandwiches will also be served with serving starting at 11:00 a.m. until the food is gone.

The project may be opening, but the renovation isn’t done. In the future, they hope to install a walk-in cooler, expand the meat/deli section and build an office for legion Post 30 members.