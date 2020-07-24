New golf course under construction in Siouxland

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – Golfers in Siouxland will soon be seeing more green. A new golf course is in the works.

“This is a huge passion project for me,” said Will Andersen, the owner of Land Man Golf Club.

It’s been seven months since Will Andersen first broke ground on Land Man Golf Club.

“Pushing dirt, shaping holes, putting in irrigation,” said Andersen.

It’s not Andersen’s first course. He owns and created the Old Dane Golf Club in Dakota City.

“This will be our second golf course, but it will be 18 holes, a little different animal. Hopefully, a national golf course compared to just a local public golf course,” said Andersen.

Four miles down the road from the new course is Homer Nebraska. City leaders are excited about what the course could bring.

“It will bring more business in and people in, and people get an afternoon to go through town to see two restaurants and convenient store in town and see what we have to offer,” said Chairman Village of Homer Trustees Michael Stoos.

“It would be amazing to have people to come from all over the country, but really, in the grand scheme of things, I just want it to be a fun playable golf course,” said Andersen.

The course will have its own unique set up on 120 acres of land.

“I will say the golf course is not your American style where you come in after 9 holes and go back out. This goes all the way out. The 9th hole is farthest point away from the clubhouse. It’s probably nothing like Sioux City has ever seen before, and that’s what we’re hoping,” said Andersen.

Andersen said he hopes golfers will be able tee off by the summer of 2022 at the Land Man Golf Club.