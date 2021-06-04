New food truck hub in Sioux City holds grand opening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s a new place for Siouxlanders to find food trucks in Sioux City.

On Friday, Yummi Blox held their grand opening and ribbon cutting at 700 West 7th Street. The parking lot has space for up to seven different food trucks, plus seating area for diners.

While the hub has been unofficially open for a few weeks, the ribbon cutting marks a major accomplishment for the owners.

“It’s a big goal and accomplishment that we’ve been trying to achieve to, you know, better ourselves, to make sure we can, everybody can achieve something,” said John Keoasa.

“If you have an idea, just go with it, and just learn along the way with the mistakes,” said Peggy La.

Yummi Blox allows each food truck to set their own hours and days at the site and post schedules on their Facebook page.