New food truck hub coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s something exciting cooking up on Sioux City’s West 7th Street for food truck lovers.

“I think this is going to be something great for Sioux City, it’s going to be something new, something fun, exciting, and I think it’s going to bring people out and together as well, and it has too much potential to grow into something big and awesome,” said German and Alejandra Amezcua, owners of La Palapa.

German and Alejandra Amezcua have been in the food truck business since 2017.

“It’s changed a lot from how we started to where we are now, and what there is out there to offer as well, as Food Truck Friday is out there, and I know they do a few things out in Le Mars, so they are starting to create this whole food truck community now, so it’s amazing that Sioux City is so open to food trucks, and it supports it more than anything,” said Amezcua.

Peggy La and John Keoasa are the masterminds behind Yummi Blox

“Pull up to one spot and hooking up and ready to go, it’s like a turn-key operation for them,” said Keoasa.

The food truck hub will reside on their 10 square foot lot located at 700 West 7th Street in Sioux City.

“So, seven food trucks can sit here, electric will be provided for reach food truck, so they don’t have to run their loud generator. Each food truck can run on their own hours there’s no specific hours so just pull up, pull in, and plugin,” said La.

The city of Sioux City has had a hand in the project helping with the site planning process and assisting with tax abatement through the Hamilton Blvd., Wesley Parkway commercial tax abatement program, as well as providing $10,000 through a façade improvement program.

“The city for helping us get grants to help push this along. So, they paid for the lighting and the fence they helped pay for a percentage of that,” said Keoasa.

But as the snow begins to melt, La and Keoasa hope to start welcoming Sioux landers and vendors onto the new food truck site.

“Needs a little bit of cleaning up but overall, its ready to go,” said Keoasa.

“Yummi Blox is going to be a really good spot for people to just come out and be outdoors more than anything,” said Amezcua.

Click here for more information on Yummi Blox.