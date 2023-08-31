SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Fire Department has a new chief with years of experience.

Doug Koopman has joined the fire department, coming from the Henderson Fire Department in Henderson, Nevada, according to a social media post from the South Sioux City Fire Department. Koopman had retired after 34.5 years, with the last 23 as a battalion chief.

“It is an honor to have been selected as the Fire Chief of the South Sioux City Fire Department,” Koopman said in the post. “I am looking forward to building relationships and serving the firefighters here and the entire community of SSC! My wife and I are very much looking forward to being active members in the South Sioux City Community.”

Koopman said he earned a degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University and have my Chief Fire Officer Credentialing from the Center for Public Safety Excellence. He started his career in EMS more than 38 years ago, starting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Even though he comes from Nevada, Koopman has ties to the area, being born in Aurora, Neb., raised in Scotland, S.D., and graduating out of Storm Lake, Iowa.

He added that he has four children, and his wife works at Northeast Community College.