SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new family medicine and urgent care clinic opened its doors in Sioux City on Monday.

In the location of the old Shopko, around 100 people came out to help UnityPoint cut the ribbon on a new clinic.

The facility will be home to two practitioners and their support staff and houses a lab and x-ray suite.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the doctors that will be there.

“It gets difficult even more so, I think these days, for people to take time out of their day to come to the doctor’s so when it’s in a convenient, accessible place it just makes it a little easier, reduces some of those barriers to coming in for some of their needed care,” said Dr. Stephen Pallone.

The clinic will also double as an after hours urgent care three days a week.