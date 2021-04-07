New family entertainment center coming to Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A former department store space in the Southern Hills Mall will be turned into a new family entertainment center.

According to the mall, the space will be repositioned for Tilt Studio, a 110,000 square-foot family entertainment center that’s expected to open in 2022.

The center will offer many different entertainment options for all ages that will include the following:

Mini-bowling

Blacklight mini-golf courses

Bumper cars

Laser tag

Classic and modern interactive video and redemption games

Party and event rooms

Food and beverage options, and more

Mall officials said more detail on the addition of Tilt Studio will be shared in the upcoming future.

The company’s website said they have 13 locations across the United States with the Sioux City location being their first in Iowa.