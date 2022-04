SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum has two new temporary exhibits on display.

The two exhibits focus on tolerance-related themes featuring photographs from a Sioux City native during his time serving in WWII and posters from the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign.

The exhibits will be on display through May 1 as a preview for Sioux City Tolerance Week that starts on May 2 through May 6.

More detailed information on the exhibits can be found on the museum’s website.