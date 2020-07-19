New exhibit to open at Art Center Tuesday

A new art exhibit will open at the Sioux City Art Center this Tuesday.

The exhibit, Local Perspectives is a large exhibition of work created by more than 40 artists working in or within 50 miles of Sioux City.

Former Art Center Director Al Harris-Fernandez selected the works to be displayed from work submitted by nearly 120 artists.

Throughout the next couple of months, the Art Center’s Facebook page will feature selections each week, allowing art connoisseurs the opportunity to view the display in more detail safely from home.

Awards for the top three pieces in the exhibition will be announced.

The exhibition will be on display until Sunday, October 11.

For more information about this exhibition, contact the Sioux City Art Center at (712) 279-6272, ext. 200.