New event at Briar Cliff to develop high school female athletes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - An event at Briar Cliff University wants to help develop you female athletes.

Briar Cliff University is hosting a Women in Leadership and Sport Day, in which they hope to help develop the personal leadership skills of female high school athletes on and off the field.

After an introduction, former BCU athletes and coaches will host breakout sessions covering how to overcome barriers to female leadership, use athletic experience to prepare for life after college, tips for becoming a successful leader and how overcome adversity in relationships.

A dinner will be held early that evening at the end of the sessions.

The Women in Leadership and Sport Day event is set for September 30 at 1:00 p.m.

To sign up or for more information, visit their website.