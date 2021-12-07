New emergency snow route parking policy takes effect this winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders can park their cars on an emergency snow route unless the mayor has declared a snow emergency.

Public Works director David Carney said he hopes this change will offer more clarity than the previous rule.

“There’s always been a lot of confusion because in the past it had been triggered by a two-inch snowfall and I think some people were confused to know whether we actually have two inches of snow, when is it in effect,” Carney said.

Carney said snow emergencies are likely when the city sees at least four inches of snow or several days of continuous snowfall.