New driving laws are now in effect in South Dakota

Most South Dakotans said they are happy about the new law. They say distracted driving is a big problem and it's time to crackdown.

UNION COUNTY, SD (KCAU) – If you drive in South Dakota, starting July 1, there’s a new law on the books you might want to be aware of. Distracted driving is now a Class 2 Misdemeanor.

Most South Dakotans said they are happy about the new law. They said distracted driving is a big problem, and it’s time to crackdown.

“I think it’s a good idea. They don’t need to be talking on the phone going down the road, you know. If they need to use the phone, get off the side, you know, pull off,” said Union County resident Lyle Downs.

Starting July 1st, using your phone, while driving, in South Dakota, can get you a ticket.

“I think anytime you put a dollar amount with a violation, it’s a reminder that this is going to cost me some money. Not only is it dangerous, but it’s going to cost me some money as well. So, hopefully, people will understand and get it and use hands-free devices and go forward,” said Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges.

If you do get pulled over while talking or texting on your phone, it’s considered a Class 2 Misdemeanor. With court fees, it will cost you around $175.

“We just had, we did have a rear-end collision on the interstate here recently where a family got rear-ended because the other driver was on the cell phone,” said Limoges.

The hope is it will make incidents like that less common.

“I think it’s good. I think it’s ensuring the safety of all the citizens and there are obviously different ways that you can still use your phones with Bluetooth and technology nowadays, so I think it’s really beneficial,” Union County resident Brady Ferner said.

“Take the opportunity away. If you don’t want to have the kid burn down the house, don’t let them play with matches,” said Downs.

July 1 also marks a change in the “move over law”, in South Dakota, the fine has more than doubled to $270.