New disease in children linked to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning medical professionals across the country about a rare disease in children linked to COVID-19. The CDC is calling it multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Iowa State Public Medical Director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati said that it overlaps with Kawasaki disease, a rare post-viral illness in children.

“These two syndromes appear similar in that they both seem to cause what we call post-infectious inflammation meaning that several weeks after a likely infection people might develop signs of inflammation throughout the body,” Dr. Pedati said.

Dr. Ann Rehan is a pediatrician and Prairie Pediatrics. She said a child would have to have exposure to COVID-19 and that the symptoms are easy to spot.

“As a parent, you would watch for deterioration. Your child wouldn’t interact well, wouldn’t eat or drink would appear more quiet,” Dr. Rehan said.

Dr. Rehan said to also look out for a fever that persists, rash and nausea or vomiting.

Hailey Palmer is a mom of two young children. She said she’s already on high alert with COVID-19, but she’s now taking extra precautions.

“Something that they’ve complained about before, you would shrug off your shoulders. But something now could turn into something serious… At first, I wasn’t too worried about it, but now that they’ve specified that it can affect children more, now it’s definitely stressful and a little scary just because we don’t really know much about it yet,” Palmer said.

Dr. Rehan said because this new disease is so rare, she doesn’t think parents should worry. But, they should continue to monitor their child’s behavior and to contact a doctor if they spot symptoms.

The state of Iowa is making the multisystem inflammatory syndrome a mandatory reportable condition so they can gather more information about the disease.