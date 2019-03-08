New discount store opens at Lakeport Commons Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A popular discount store, known for selling items for $5 or less, is opening its first locations in Iowa on Friday.

Five Below opened its doors in Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Coralville and West Des Moines.

The Sioux City store is located in the Lakeport Commons next to Party City and Versona.

The store sells everything from clothing, to books and electronics, all for no more than 5 dollars.

The company also plans to open a Council Bluffs location later this month.