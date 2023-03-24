EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — In January, KCAU 9 was saddened to report that former Major Nine News anchor Dave Nixon had unexpectedly passed away.

Now, KCAU 9 is able to share details surrounding a Celebration of Life honoring Dr. Nixon.

The public is welcome to gather Saturday, April 29 at Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Dr. Nixon passed away at his home on January 18. The celebration will be held at the Arthur and Audrey Smith Wellness Center, located on the east side of the Emmetsburg campus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A graveside service will follow the celebration at St. Johns Cemetery in Emmetsburg.

The Dave & Judy Nixon Scholarship fund has been established to honor their commitment to higher education. The scholarship targets students in need attending Iowa Lakes Community College. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the scholarship fund.

Arrangements are being made by Martin Mattice Funeral Home at Emmetsburg.