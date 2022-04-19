CLIVE, Iowa (WHO) — Trinity Health is set to take over all MercyOne facilities in Iowa.

Trinity Health announced Tuesday it is buying CommonSpirit Health’s shares of MercyOne.

The three organizations have been operating under a joint operating agreement since 1988, but today now Trinity Health has reached an agreement to take over MercyOne’s 27 affiliate organizations, and 420 care sites.

“We strongly believe this transition to become a full member of the Trinity Health family will result in a stronger, more cohesive health system better able to offer a convenient and personalized circle of care for all we serve,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “We are delighted to have the agreement in place as we plan for the future of our mission. We are grateful to CommonSpirit for more than 20 years of partnership.”

Trinity Health and CommonSpirit determined a sole parent was best after months of analysis, the release said.

“True to our shared Catholic mission, our goal is to provide high-quality, compassionate care with the best

patient/member experience possible. We will accomplish that goal through a holistic approach, with a

range of health services and technologies that are fully connected and coordinated,” said Mike Slubowski,

president and chief executive officer at Trinity Health. “This agreement creates a fully integrated

MercyOne to care for more people in a unified way.”

MercyOne employs about 20,000 workers and serves more than 3.3 million patients each year. The system includes 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations and more than 420 care sites.

Trinity Health spans 25 states. Trinity Health says the agreement will lead to a more fully integrated care system. Leaders expect to complete the transition by this summer. Officials said the process for the communities MercyOne serves will be seamless.