New COVID-19 case in Norfolk long-term care facility, second case in Madison County

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – On Saturday night, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) announced one positive case of COVID-19 that’s deemed to be community spread, in Norfolk.

The new COVID-19 case is a man in his 70s and a resident of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center, has contracted the virus.

Health officials said through interview and investigation, it’s unclear as to how he became exposed.

The rehabilitation and care center enacted its COVID-19 policies on March 10 to protect the residents and teammates from potential exposure and spread and has been observing the visitor restrictions into the building since then.

Due to his health condition, two immediate family members were allowed inside the facility.

Both family members are quarantined in their homes following the health department’s recommendations.

“It is the health department’s and St. Joseph’s mutual priority to prevent this virus from affecting other teammates and residents of the facility. The resident was immediately placed in droplet isolation and is being cared for within the facility by an assigned team. We remain optimistic that the measures that we have in place will prevent further spread within the facility,” said Gina Uhing, Health Director of ELVPHD.

The health department mentions that St. Joseph’s administration has been very helpful throughout this investigation process.

According to ELVPHD, the facility’s residents and staff are being closely monitored.

Community spread cases sparked Gov. Ricketts to order Directed Health Measures.

The measures, when they’re announced, will go into effect for the entire ELVPHD district, Burt Cuming, Stanton, and Madison counties.