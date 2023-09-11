There’s a new filing regarding a dispute between the Sioux City School District board and the former superintendent.

Dr. Paul Gausman has acknowledged in filings last week that he did know about a closed meeting held by the school board. In fact, he had requested a meeting that would serve as a performance review.

Gausman’s lawsuit claims the board violated Iowa’s open meeting laws twice in 2022. Gausman sued after the school board filed a complaint with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, claiming Gausman tried to bribe incoming board members in 20-21.

The Iowa Disciplinary Board found the district’s allegations credible and is set to receive a hearing although no date has been scheduled.

Gausman currently serves as the superintendent of the Lincoln Public School District.