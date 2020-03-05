New court administrator appointed for Third Judicial District

SIOUX CITY. Iowa (KCAU) – A new court administrator for the Third Judicial District has been appointed by Chief Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer.

Peggy Frericks, of Le Mars, will be taking over as District Court Administrator effective March 6, 2020.

The current District Court Administrator, Pam Calhoun, is set to retire Thursday, March 5.

Peggy has been with the Judicial Branch for 25 years serving as a Judicial Court Clerk in Plymouth County for ten years, a Case Coordinator Specialist in Plymouth County in 2012, and served as an Assistant District Court Administrator since 2019.

According to a recent press release, Peggy has proven to be a dedicated, hardworking, public servant.

Peggy has been an active participant with committees at a state level and helps facilitate the implementation of new processes.

