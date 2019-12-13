New county jail could appear on ballot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County jail was first built to hold up to 90 inmates. It now holds over 200 inmates and is in need of a lot of repairs as officials say it is undersized.

Woodbury County has a solution but it will require approval from taxpayers.

“I would vote yes because I don’t want people to be in a small area, or an old area I guess,” Megan Schuttloffel of Sioux City said.

Workers at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center say the jail is a ticking time bomb, with equipment and safety concerns throughout the building.

“This building is breaking down and it’s gonna cost $22 million to just make fixes to make it liveable, and that’s not adding a single bedspace,” Lt. Tony Wingert, Woodbury Chief Deputy said.

Wingert says the county needs to fix the problem at its source, with a brand new $50 million jail that has the capacity to hold 450 inmates.

“Hopefully this will solve the 30-50 years of never hearing about a jail again. The designs we are working with have capabilities to add size to it, build in, so that’s down the road thinking,” Lt. Wingert shared.

The county is also in the process of gaining joint authority with Sioux City, which is something that would continue to allow police to rely on the county’s sources.

Taxpayers will have to approve of the project through a bond vote.

“That helps us by not needing 60% approval. It knocks it down to 50% approval,” Lt. Wingert added.

The county could help the bottom line by housing federal prisoners to the new jail, which would lower the expense even further.

Woodbury County Finance Director, Dennis Butler said, “A bond vote will likely come in March because the physical systems in the jail are at the end of life and could break down any day. Meaning, another expensive fix.”