New coronavirus case confirmed in Monona County

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials in Monona County have confirmed the sixth case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the county’s total to six.
The individual who tested positive is 81-years-old or older and has had no travel history.
According to a recent press release the individual did come in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
“These cases show just how important it is to follow the guidance given by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC. We all need to do our part to slow the spread of this disease,” Director of Burgess Public Health, Erin Brekke said.
Prevention includes:
- Practice social distancing and avoid handshakes
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer when soap and water are not available
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people that are sick
- Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm
- Staying home when you or a family member are ill
- Call first if you need to see a healthcare provider
- Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner
There are 614 confirmed cases in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of them, 74 are currently hospitalized and 46 were discharged and are recovering. 11 have died and 347 were never hospitalized.
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.
- Siouxland District Health Department
- South Dakota Department of Health
- Iowa Department of Public Health
- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization