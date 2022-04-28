SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There is a new commander at the 185th Air Refueling Wind in Sioux City.

Officials with the Iowa National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters announced in a release that Colonel Sonya Morrison has been selected as the next Wing Commander, replacing Col. Mark Muckey who served the 185th since 2018.

Muckey has been selected as the Deputy Adjutant General for Air for the Iowa National Guard at Camp Dodge in Des Moines. He will be promoted to Brigadier General after handing off the 185th ARW leadership.

Morrison is originally from Osceola, Iowa, and received her commission through the Army ROTC program after graduation from the University of Northern Iowa in 1999. In the Iowa Army National Guard with the 1-113th Cavalry in Waterloo, she trained as a helicopter pilot.

In 2005, Morrison moved to the Air National Guard with the 132nd Fighter Wing in Des Moines and was trained as an F-16 Fighter pilot. She then became a pilot with the 185th.

Currently, Morrison is serving as the 185th Vice Wing Commander. She had previously served as the State Director of Staff in Des Moines and 185th Support Group Commander.

A change of command ceremony is currently being planned for August.