New Command Chief selected at 185th Air Refueling Wing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 185th Air Refueling Wing will soon have a new Command Chief.

Commander Col. Mark Muckey has announced Chief Master Sgt. Joe Donovan of Sioux City will serve as the Command Chief of Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing.

The Command Chief serves as the senior enlisted representative to the Wing Commander and is the senior ranking enlisted person in the unit.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot/185ARW Wing PA

Donovan will represent Muckey and the force on different committees, councils and boards. He will also advise on many matters.

Donovan graduated from Heelan High School in 1995. He enlisted with the United States Air Force and then went on to earn his undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota. He later earned a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Briar Cliff University.

Donovan will be taking over for Command Chief Master Sgt. Tom Fennell. Earlier this year, Fennell was selected as the State Command Chief, the top enlisted job in the Iowa Air Guard.

A formal change of responsibility ceremony has been planned for this weekend.