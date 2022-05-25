SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Florida-based cold storage company broke ground for a new facility in Sioux City.

The initial phase will include 185,000 square feet of cold storage and will fill a major need for the area’s food processors.

The project will provide a significant increase in property tax revenues and is expected to create 60 jobs that pay $23 an hour or more.

“Food manufacturing here in Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska is huge. It creates a lot of jobs, it’s important to the Ag community and there was a deep need for it that was really asking for it,” said President of Cold-Link Logistics Michael Mandich.

Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells said,” So to have this directly available right here in our community instead of having to go places like Sioux Falls and Des Moines and Omaha is a great asset for all the manufacturing here.”

Wells Enterprises said they will take half of the storage area in the new facility.

The Cold-Link building is expected to be open in early 2023.