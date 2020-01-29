New clinic opening addresses pediatrician shortage

Now a local clinic is hoping to help the situation locally with the addition of a new pediatric clinic.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’re a parent with a child needing pediatric care, you probably know how difficult it can be to get in and see a physician.

The Children’s Hospital Association says some clinics report an average 14.5-week wait time for an appointment. Now a local clinic is hoping to help the situation locally with the addition of a new pediatric clinic.

Parents in the area say they wish there were more places to take their kids, especially when they need to see a doctor urgently. Sioux City’s growing population contributes to the need for more healthcare professionals.

“My son is having a really high fever or my daughter just won’t stop throwing up, I need to get in and be seen right away. ‘Well, we don’t have any opening until later these days or tomorrow’ but they are sick today!” said Montana Weber who lives in Sioux City.

Montana Weber says it’s a struggle finding her kids a doctor when they need one.

“At the beginning of the school year when you’re trying to get the school physicals, they’re like ‘Oh yeah, we don’t have an opening until two months after school starts’ I’m like but we need it before school starts,” said Weber.

Next week, a whole new pediatric clinic will be opening its doors to help meet that need.

“A city this size should be able to support several pediatric clinics really, so we are underserved in comparison to cities of a similar size,” says UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s pediatrician Jeremy Granger.

“We are really excited to fill the need that I think has been here in our community. So hopefully we are helping out and making our community a better place to live,” UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes pediatrician Sandra Granger added.

The doctors are still preparing the clinic for the many kids expected to walk through the doors on February 6, but they have already received numerous phone calls for new patients.

“It’s starting just up from scratch, so there is gonna be plenty of room if you want to get your kid in and get them in right away. But we hope to build pretty quickly and hopefully be able to hire another pediatrician within a year or so,” said Jeremy Granger.

“We’ll be happy to be able to move over there if need be with our pediatrician,” said Weber.

The clinic is currently taking calls for appointments hoping to help many parents through the current sick season.