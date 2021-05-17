New child tax credits to go into effect July 15

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The vast majority of American families with children will receive up to $300 per month per child beginning July 15, the IRS and Treasury Department announced Monday.

President Biden has approved the roll out of child tax credits to millions of Americans. The payments will be made from July to December, of this year. Siouxland families, with kids under the age of 18, are two months away from receiving government money to help raise their children.

“Child care is expensive, obviously. And, you know, for us, you know I’ve been working from home since the pandemic started so I’ve been childcare and working from home just like so many parents have been during this time,” Shelley Hexom, a Siouxland mother says.

The money is available through the American Rescue Plan that was passed last March.

“Low-income individuals, people who individually make less than $75,000 or $150,000 in the household who have children under the age of 18 can expect money to show up in their bank accounts,” Ryan Odor, a tax coordinator at Center For Siouxland said.

Families with children under six will receive a $300 monthly payment. Families with kids older than six will receive $250 per month.

“So, that will happen roughly around the 15th of the month every single month from July to December is how that’s set up right now. This will be based on your 2019 or 2020 taxes and how you filed that,” said Odor.

“Well for us, our kids are going to be starting a summer program for child care since I’ll be going back to the office, and so obviously this will help immensely to pay for that. It’s an expense that hits every family’s wallet pretty hard,” said Hexom.

The IRS will send the payments out by direct deposit, check or debit card. For more information on the Child Tax Credit, visit the IRS website here.