SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – According to court filings, 22-year-old Jackson Phillips is now facing murder charges in relation to the death of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach. He initially was charged with domestic assault after Gerlach’s body was found in a Lincoln County home in the beginning of March.

Court papers say Phillips strangled and assaulted Gerlach sometime between February 20 and March 1, which was the day authorities found her body.

Jackson Phillips

Phillips was also initially charged with violating a no-contact order. It was filed against him in December following another alleged assault, where he was also accused of strangling Gerlach.

Phillips pleaded not guilty to all of his initial charges.