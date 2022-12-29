SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — New charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing another man at a gas station on Morningside Avenue.

Earlier this month, police charged Michael Dale Carson Jr. with first-degree burglary. Police allege that Carson stabbed a 53-year-old man who was getting back into his vehicle. However, Police have now charged Carson with willful injury and going armed with intent.

In his initial charging documents police claimed Carson had backed his grey SUV into his alleged victim’s car, blocking the victim in. Next police allege that Carson got out of his own vehicle, opened the victim’s car door and stabbed his victim multiple times. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the forearm and fingers.

Carson was allegedly involved in a second incident that took place at Lakeport Commons. Carson left the scene before officials arrived, but they were able to locate him on Sergeant Road where he was stopped by officials.

Carson pleaded not guilty to the charges. Carson also demanded his right to a speedy trial, which means his trial will have to take place within the next 90 days.