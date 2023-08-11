VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — New charges have been filed against a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in Vermillion.

The charge of first-degree murder against Chezayia Liggins, 20, of Omaha, Neb., has been dropped as new charges were filed Wednesday. The new charges came from a Clay County Grand Jury who have charged Liggins with two counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion.

In South Dakota, first-degree murder is mostly defined by being premeditated, while second-degree murder is “without premeditated design.” First-degree manslaughter is the death of a person “in a heat of passion, but in a cruel and unusual manner.” The other manslaughter charge is for not intending to kill Bartling, but using a knife to kill him.

The Vermillion police were called to a stabbing on July 30 just after 4 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities found Bartling deceased. Liggins was arrested at the time where she was originally charged with first-degree murder.

An affidavit against Liggins said that Liggins was interviewed and admitted to stabbing Bartling in the back with a knife twice.

Liggins’ next court appearance will be an arraignment on August 24.