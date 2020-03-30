New case of COVID-19 reported in Sioux County

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials in Sioux County said there is another confirmed case in the county.

Community Health Partners said that the individual is an adult between the age of 41 to sixty years. They are currently in isolation.

This is the third case of the coronavirus in the county.

Community Health Partners is asking people to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including doing the following.

Stay home if you are sick

Avoid close contact with others

Clean your hands often

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

More information about COVID-19 in Iowa can be found by clicking here.

