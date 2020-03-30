New case of COVID-19 reported in Sioux County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials in Sioux County said there is another confirmed case in the county.
Community Health Partners said that the individual is an adult between the age of 41 to sixty years. They are currently in isolation.
This is the third case of the coronavirus in the county.
Community Health Partners is asking people to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including doing the following.
- Stay home if you are sick
- Avoid close contact with others
- Clean your hands often
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
More information about COVID-19 in Iowa can be found by clicking here.
