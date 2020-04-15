New case of COVID-19 in Lyon County

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Lyon County now reports they have five cases of COVID-19 after confirming one new case Tuesday.

Health Services of Lyon County reported that the new case is a person between the ages of 45 and 61. They also said that the person is in isolation at their home.

“When cases of COVID-19 first began being reported in Iowa, they were related to travel outside the state,” said Lyon County Public Health Director Melissa Stillson “Now, however, there is widespread community transmission. This means the virus is spreading from person-to-person, and often without known contact with a positive case.”

The health department also said that two people who tested positive in the county have recovered.

Health Services of Lyon County is asking residents to stay home as much as possible. If residents need to go out for essential errands like groceries or prescriptions, they are asked to go alone and maintain social distancing. The aslo ask residents to wear a cloth face covering.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

