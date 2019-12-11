New canines join Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — (KCAU) Kilo and Titan are brother and sister Belgium Malinois and they’ve traveled all the way from the Netherlands to become part of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

Mike Simoni, a deputy sheriff with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s department, explained how the plans K-9 duo will be put to use over the years.

“As you can see, he’s a handful. He has two years of training before he’s ready to hit the road. So right now, he’s just a pet in training every single day of the week,” said Simoni.

Over the next two years, the K-9’s will undergo a series of training exercises that will teach them how to locate narcotics, explosives, and provide assistance to deputies with crowd control and criminal apprehensions.

Patrol Deputy Michel Lenz, explained how the K-9’s keen sense of smell and fast action can be a difference-maker.

“Handler protection is a big thing. Woodbury County is approximately 900 square miles and our back up can be quite a ways away,” said Lenz. “Every single night of the week, these dogs are used to find drugs. Usually, the presence of a dog eliminates a lot of danger for officers.”

At just 12 weeks old, they’re still growing puppies and for now, are only companions to their new handlers.

They’re establishing a deeper companionship that’ll hopefully last beyond the years they serve.