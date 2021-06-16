New campaign hopes to reduce panhandling in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City is working to make local streets safer for pedestrians and drivers as guidelines governing how and where panhandlers can stand are being revised.

Tuesday, city leaders have announced more than a dozen signs are being placed near intersections where panhandlers often gather. The signs include information about organizations offering help for the homeless.

The campaign, called “It’s okay to say no to panhandlers” aims to help those in need while discouraging panhandlers’ from standing on medians or directly in traffic.

“What we do have a concern with and what we always have had a concern with is pedestrian safety, we don’t want any pedestrians hurt by vehicles or any other means so we’ve always been concerned about that,” Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.

While providing information to the homeless, the signs also encourage drivers to reach out to siouxcityassist.org instead of directly giving money to panhandlers on local roads.





