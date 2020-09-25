New businesses move to Siouxland despite pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)–The pandemic has caused a ripple effect on several businesses including bars and restaurants. One national report indicates nearly 160,000 U.S. businesses have closed since March but locally, there is plenty of business activity.

“The community has responded great and it’s going very well, we’re really excited,” said Brad Lepper, the Owner of Stone Bru.

Lepper started his coffee empire back in 2015. He has now grown to five locations, with his newest addition in Sunnybrook. Construction got underway in December.

“We were hoping to be open in May, but due to the pandemic, we had issues even getting basic equipment like electrical panels as well as some of the coffee equipment. We had trouble getting coming out of California but luckily we were able to get open four weeks ago,” said Lepper.

Stone Bru is one of many new businesses in Sioux City. The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce says in the past 6 months they have had 20 new business investors come to the area.

On Floyd Boulevard, an Aldi Grocery Store is under construction. In the old Shopko building, on Hamilton, Once Upon a Child kids’ resale shop is starting up. The Warrior Hotel just opened it’s doors, downtown inside there is the Woodbury restaurant. A block down the road, Pete’s Thia on 5th is preparing to open in October.

“Authentic food flavor and plus we will add some Vietnam cruise to add a little touch,” said Pete Utthachoo, the owner of Pete’s Thia on 5th.

But this isn’t Utthachoo’s first restaurant. He was the previous owner of Diamond Thai Cuisine.

“They show me respect, so I show respect back to the people that’s why I picked Sioux City to stay here for the rest of my life,” said Utthachoo.

Looking at the big picture, when a new business opens up in our community, it’s going to help support our workforce bring new job opportunities for people throughout the area.

Latest Stories