New businesses continue to open in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – New businesses and job opportunities in Siouxland communities are key to the economic growth of the area. Sioux Center is seeing major growth, and folks there are breaking ground on the new expansion, this time by Agrivision equipment.

If you look online, you’ll see hundreds of jobs posted in Sioux Center. Those jobs continue to bring more people to the area. Many are in need of somewhere to live.

“It seems like we just can’t fill them all, but I guess that is a good problem to have because we do have some companies saying we can employ more, but, we just can’t find the people,” said Cal Cleveringa, a sales associate with Team Realty Services.

It’s an appealing demand as Americans continue to seek out good job opportunities and businesses look to join up-and-coming communities.

“We bought these businesses up here in January of 2018, and we saw the potential, but, we have seen even more growth than expected. So, we had to kind of expand this project even a little bit larger to take in the growth that we already have, and then we see going forward,” said CEO of Agrivision Jeremy Ostrander.

“This is another great developing opportunity. We have had lots. A series of things, new investments in our businesses locally here. We’re building the new public high school, which is another community investment. So, lots of good things happening here,” said Sioux Center Mayor David Krahling.



There has been a lot of progress on the new high school, and new businesses are choosing to come to town. However, there continues to be a need for more housing in Sioux Center.

“We have a housing shortage with only 19-20 houses on the market right now with a town close to 8,000. We should have 60-70 homes on the market for a good choice for people coming in town but, we really don’t. So, good clean homes going into the market do not normally stay on the market long,” said Cleveringa.

Homes continue to be built in town, but realtors say they are never on the market long.

“We have to look at what we can do for the future because we want to move on, not just stay stagnant, because that is what Sioux Center is all about is looking to the future,” said Cleveringa.

The CEO of Agrivision said once the Sioux Center location is built, it will bring 50 to 60 new jobs to Sioux Center.

