New businesses begin moving into former Shopko building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- After sitting vacant since June plans for the Shopko building are now coming to life. Part of the building will house Wilmes Do It Best Hardware. This will be their second location in Siouxland.

The 100,000 square foot building will be subdivided holding around four to five more business. This project in the Marketplace Shopping Center hopes to bring more foot traffic to the area.

“We’re looking forward to opening up a shop there to help people on the north side of Sioux City once again,” said Mike Wilmes owner of Do It Best Hardware in South Sioux City.

Wilmes has owned and operated his business for over 30 years.

“One by one the grocery store left, the pharmacy left, and pretty soon we just didn’t have any traffic to support the retail store,” said Wilmes.

In 2015, he decided to close down his second location off Indian Hills boulevard but now he’s ready to expand once again.

“This Marketplace is a wonderful center there’s a lot of traffic lots of great retail around me,” said Wilmes.

“Every additional strength like that brings more traffic count to that area helps all the other parties at the Marketplace Shopping Center so success breeds success,” said John Gleeson president of Klinger Companies, Inc. and owner of Marketplace Shopping Center.

Gleeson said retailers are looking to downsize that’s why he’s decided to subdivided the building.

“It is very very difficult for retail to this, so the independent stores and even the national chains struggle with those powerhouses out there,” said Gleeson.

By dividing the building he hopes to attract a variety of businesses to increase traffic.

“Working closely with a couple of other prospects so hopefully sooner than later we will be able to announce another one so with I keep my fingers crossed,” said Gleeson.

Wilmes is eager to expand his company adding on around 18 more employees.

“Happy to provide help and get them going and their problem was taken care of so they can move on with the other things in their life,” said Wilmes.

The tentative date for the hardware shop to open is sometime in early spring with more new additions being announced in the following months.